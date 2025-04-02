MP Cabinet approves ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ for streamlined transport

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, approved the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ to provide an organised, efficient, and safe passenger transport system across urban and rural areas.

Addressing a press briefing on the cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the initiative aims to regulate bus operations through a structured plan, ensuring optimized frequency and traffic assessment on both general and rural routes

“To implement the service, the state government sanctioned Rs 101.20 crore as seed capital and approved the formation of a state-level holding company, Vijayvargiya said.

“The existing 20 city transport companies—of which 16 are operational—will be merged into seven regional subsidiary companies, each headquartered at divisional centres,” he added.

A state-level holding company will oversee these subsidiaries under the Companies Act, 2013, ensuring efficient monitoring and operation, he further said.

The Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1994, will be amended to facilitate regulatory provisions for smooth implementation. Private operators will run the bus services under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a transparent, IT-driven system to regulate operations.

Senior Minister Vijayvargiya said that a centralized IT platform will monitor real-time bus tracking, occupancy, ticketing, and service agreements. Additionally, multi-modal transport connectivity will be developed to integrate buses, autos, taxis, and metro services under a unified digital booking system, he also said.

The state holding company will manage infrastructure, including bus depots, terminals, and stops, ensuring their development under urban planning guidelines. The district-level transport committees, led by Collectors, will oversee route modifications, bus frequency, and infrastructure upgrades.

The cabinet also approved revised allowances for state government employees, increasing the annual financial burden by Rs 1,500 crore, he informed.

The cabinet also approved the house rent allowance (HRA), which will be 10% for A-category cities, 7% for B-category, and 5% for C and D-category towns. Other revised benefits include daily allowances, travel, vehicle, and meal allowances, along with an increase in family assistance grants upon an employee’s death.

The cabinet declared the Bambarbaini temple in Lavkushnagar, Chhatarpur, a ‘Sacred Zone’, covering 30.387 hectares, reinforcing its religious and cultural significance.