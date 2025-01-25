MP Cabinet approves liquor ban at 17 religious sites, plans for gradual state-wide prohibition

Bhopal: In a significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday approved a complete liquor ban in 17 religious cities, towns, and villages across the state, with plans to gradually make the state beverage-free.

Before the meeting began, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet members offered prayers to the holy River Narmada. The council meeting resulted in significant policy decisions, including the complete prohibition of liquor at 17 religious’ sites across the state.

In the line of holding destination Cabinet, the council of ministers met in Maheshwar, district Khargone, from where Rani Ahilyabai ruled the Holkar dynasty, to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary year.

It was the third destination Cabinet outside the state capital of the Mohan government. Earlier, two such Cabinet meetings were held in Jabalpur and Singrampur.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, CM Yadav asserted that the liquor shops ban in the 17 holy sites including a Municipal Corporation, Municipalities, and Village Panchayats, is the first step to completely end the beverage in the state.

These include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kalan, Kundalpur, and Bandakpur, he said.

Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, and Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya were present with the CM during the press conference.

“Liquor sales in these areas will cease permanently, with no provisions for the relocation of liquor shops. Additionally, the policy of a five-kilometre alcohol-free zone along both banks of the Narmada River will continue as before”, the CM said.

Countering Congress’s Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan rally scheduled on January 27 in Ambedkar’s birthplace, Mhow, the Cabinet approved Rs 25 crore Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow to support its Law faculty and infrastructure. The CM also informed that the University will be developed as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

A day before, the CM inaugurated a flyover in Bhopal after naming it after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Cabinet also decided to provide solar pumps ranging from 3 to 7 horsepower to 2 lakh farmers, dependent on a temporary electric connection, they will contribute just 10 per cent of the cost.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to provide similar benefits to 30 lakh farmers with permanent connections in the future, he added.

The Cabinet granted ministers the authority to approve transfers in their respective departments under special circumstances.

Under the existing ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’, additional support of Rs 2 Lakh will be extended to widowed or abandoned women to help them remarry, the Cabinet approved.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of the Women-Led Development Mission aimed at empowering women and improving key social and economic indicators. The mission will focus on education, health, nutrition, economic development, safety etc.