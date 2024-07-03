MP budget focuses on infra development, women and tribal welfare; no new tax

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented its budget for FY 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore, marking substantial allocations for infrastructure development and initiatives for women and tribals, amid din by Congress over a nursing college "scam". Finance Minister Jagdish Devda described the budget as "sarvsparshi" (all-inclusive), announcing no new taxes during its presentation in the state legislative assembly. The assembly session, however, saw disruptions from Congress members who demanded the resignation of former medical education minister Vishvas Sarang over the nursing college "scam" and sought the setting up of a House committee of members of all parties. "The budget for the year 2024-25 aims to double its size in the next five years, with increased capital investment in roads, irrigation, electricity, quality health facilities, attracting investments for employment generation, and promoting good governance," Devda stated amidst din created by Congress members.

Speaking to reporters after the Budget presentation, Devda condemned the conduct of the opposition in the House. The budget proposes an outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore, marking a 16 per cent increase from the previous year. Significant allocations include Rs 26,560 crore for the women and child development department, up 81 per cent from the last fiscal. Capital expenditure is expected to rise by 15 per cent compared to the previous year, amounting to 4.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product. The fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 4.11 per cent of the GSDP, the minister said. Allocations have also been enhanced for infrastructure from Rs 49,009 crore in the previous fiscal to Rs 53,460 crore, urban and rural development from Rs 39,326 crore to Rs 44,588 crore, Scheduled Tribe sub-plan (Rs 40,804 crore), and Scheduled Caste sub-plan (Rs 27,900 crore). The 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the BJP government's flagship scheme under which eligible women are paid Rs 1,250 per month, receives Rs 18,984 crore, while Rs 15,509 crore is earmarked for establishing government primary schools and Rs 9,258 crore for middle schools.

The agriculture sector allocation has been raised from Rs 22,732 crore in the previous FY to Rs 26,126 crore. Devda highlighted plans to double the budget size in the coming years, citing improvements in per capita income and poverty alleviation efforts. "The per capita income in the state has gone up to Rs 1.42 lakh in 2022-23 from Rs 13,465 in 2003-2004," he said. Devda, citing Niti Ayog data, reported a notable reduction in poverty with 2.30 crore people lifted out of it over the past decade. The budget allocates 15% for infrastructure, 13% for health, 11% for education, and 7% for agriculture, with 8% each designated for loan repayment and interest. The 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' has benefited 48.03 lakh women since its inception, while other provisions include constructing Sant Ravidas memorials in 30 districts and a Rs 500 crore provision for infrastructure related to the 2028 Simhastha congregation in Ujjain. Additionally, cultural and religious tourism initiatives like the "Shri Krishna Pathey Yojana" to identify and develop the route covered by lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh and "Ram Path Gaman Yojana" were emphasised, alongside a Rs 341 crore allocation for establishing "Vedant Peeth".

While Devda was reading the budget speech, many MLAs from the Opposition entered the well of the House raising slogans over the nursing college scam. Notably, the CBI is probing the alleged irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper. Before Devda could complete his speech, which remained inaudible amid the din, the opposition members led by Singhar staged a walkout from the House and sat on a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly complex. Ahead of the Budget speech, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said appropriate time was given to the Opposition for raising the issue on Tuesday and they should participate in the budget presentation as per the House tradition. Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the assembly proceedings will run as per the rules and traditions of the House and the opposition should raise their grievances through an appropriate procedure. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said the issue (nursing college scam) was raised by the opposition on Tuesday after the relaxation of the House rules. However, the opposition members ignored Vijayvargiya's suggestion and kept raising slogans in the well of the House. After standing for a while before the speaker's podium, the opposition members squatted on the floor of the well.