MP: Boy rescued from borewell, declared dead

A 7-year-old boy was rescued nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district but he could not survive, an official said on Wednesday.

“Doctors declared him dead after examination,” Vidisha Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava told reporters.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the boy, the collector said.

The child was rushed to the government hospital in Lateri town, about 14 km from the district headquarters following his rescue nearly 24 hours after he fell into the borewell, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said.

The boy fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell on Tuesday around 11 am and was stuck at a depth of 43 feet, an official said.