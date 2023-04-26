MP: Bodies of three sisters found in well, mother missing

The bodies of three sisters, aged between 2 and 6 years, were found in a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, while their mother is missing, police said on Wednesday.

The girls were found dead at Shyampura village, some 40 km from the district headquarters.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ram Singh Meda said that when complainant Jiwan Bamania reached his home on Tuesday afternoon, he found his wife and three daughters missing.

During a search, the body of Bamania’s four-year-old daughter was first found in the well. Later, the bodies of his other two daughters, aged two and six, were also found in the same water body.