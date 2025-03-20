MP boat capsize: Bodies of 6 recovered

Shivpuri (MP): The authorities on Wednesday recovered the bodies of six persons, including three children, who drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, while search was on to trace a teenage girl, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the boat was carrying 15 persons to a temple located on the island in Matatila dam, police officials said. While eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers, seven others went missing in the water, they said, adding that the search for a 15-year-old missing girl named Kumkum is still on.

The bodies of six deceased, identified as Kanha (7), Shiva (8), Chayna (14), Ramdevi (35), Leela (40) and Sharda (55), were recovered.