MP: BJP worker held for ‘objectionable’ post on social media

Police arrested a BJP worker in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Hindu deities, an official said.

The accused, Saeed Khan Mansoori, a resident of Bhyana village, was arrested and a case was filed against him after some people staged a protest at Limachohan police station over his post, he said.

Limachohan police station in-charge Anil Kumar Rahoria said that Mansoori was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), he said. BJP district unit president Gyan Singh Gurjar told reporters that Mansoori has been expelled from party.