MP BJP to go into 2023 polls with 'Abki baar, 200 paar' slogan, also eyes 51 pc vote share

Bhopal: Buoyed by the party's resounding victory in Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh has come up with 'Abki baar, 200 paar' slogan for the next year's Assembly elections, setting the ambitious target of winning more than 200 seats in the 230-member House.



The saffron party, which has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for almost 20 years, also aims to garner 51 per cent votes in the polls that are due by the end of 2023.

"The party is setting the target of bagging 51 per cent vote share and winning more than 200 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls next year," state BJP chief V D Sharma told reporters on Saturday after emerging from the party's executive committee meeting in Katni district of the state.

"Abki baar, 200 paar" (this elections, more than 200 seats), he said, adding that the party had received 53 per cent votes in Gujarat and rewritten history in that state with the landslide victory. The BJP won 156 seats out of 182 seats in Gujarat, where elections were held on December 1 and 5, and broke the Congress's 1985 record in that state when Madhavsinh Solanki won 149 seats.

At the meeting, where MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders were present, the party resolved to win more than 200 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has promised that if it is voted to power in the state Assembly polls next year, it would reintroduce the farm loan waiver scheme which it had brought after forming a government in 2018.

The party's state unit president and former chief minister Kamal Nath made this announcement on Saturday evening, when he also said that the farm loan of every farmer in the state would have been cleared by now if his government was at the helm. Ahead of the last Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to implement a farm loan waiver scheme in the state if the party came to power.

The party delivered on its promise as Kamal Nath signed the file for waiving loans of up to Rs 2 lakh soon after taking oath as the chief minister in December 2018. It is widely believed that the grand old party's promise of farm loan waiver was one of the major factors behind its victory.

Sharing the order of the loan waiver scheme issued on December 17, 2018, the day he took oath as Madhya Pradesh CM, Nath said in a tweet, "On this day, the order for loan waiver of the farmers of the state was issued. Had the democratically elected Congress government been in power now, the loan of each and every farmer of the state would have been waived by now."