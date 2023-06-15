MP: BJP leader makes re-entry into Cong in 400-car convoy

bhopal: In a very dramatic political switch, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh made his re-entry into the Congress in a 400-car cavalcade. This massive show of strength marked the return of Baijnath Singh to Congress, which he had left during the 2020 rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It is learnt that Singh had been lobbying hard for a BJP ticket in the run-up to the Assembly polls. But with no hope of getting one, he decided to rejoin the Congress, said sources. Travelling from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri to Bhopal, covering a distance of about 300 km, a video of Singh’s cavalcade driving down with sirens has been doing rounds on social media. After the video went viral, users on social media drew parallels between the cavalcade and the famous Bollywood movie Singham. In the video, some people can be seen waving to the cars.

Some users even flagged the use of sirens in the cavalcade. As per law, only vehicles providing emergency services are permitted to use sirens.