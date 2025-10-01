MP becomes 1st state to provide all transport services in faceless mode

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to implement all notified faceless and online services of the Union Road Transport and Highways ministry, with Transport minister Uday Pratap Singh launching the remaining services on Tuesday.

The initiative is expected to minimise the need for citizens to visit transport offices and enhance transparency in departmental operations.

At the state-level launch event held at the Regional Transport Office in Bhopal on Tuesday, Minister Singh said the system will save time, curb middlemen and bring greater transparency to transport administration. He commended departmental efforts in implementing the system despite limited staff, calling it a major step toward citizen-centric governance.

Transport commissioner Vivek Sharma, Transport secretary Manish Singh, RTO Bhopal Jitendra Sharma and other officers were present at the event.

With the launch, the Transport department now provides 51 online services, including driving licences, vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, fitness certificates, permits and tax payments. The services are being delivered through NIC’s “Vahan” and “Sarathi” portals, allowing applicants to complete processes remotely. Applications are verified through OTP authentication, and any discrepancies are communicated digitally.

Temporary permits for passenger and commercial vehicles are now being auto-approved under the Motor Vehicles Act, eliminating manual delays. Tax payments for both local and out-of-state vehicles have also shifted online and are operational through e-checkpoints.

As part of the Digital India initiative, enforcement teams have been equipped with POS machines for cashless e-challaning. Pollution Under Control certificates are being issued through NIC’s updated PUCC 2.0 system, with data directly linked to the transport portal. The department is also preparing to introduce automated e-detection of traffic violations to ensure seamless, contactless enforcement.

A short film on the faceless system was screened at the programme. A citizen was felicitated under the Rahaviir Yojana for assisting road accident victims, and helmets were distributed as part of a road safety drive.