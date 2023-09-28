MP: Autorickshaw driver detained and five being questioned

UJJAIN: Police have taken into a custody an autorickshaw driver in connection with the rape of a girl, who was found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, and five others are also being questioned in the case, a senior official said on Thursday.



The police have also found some blood stains on the passenger seat of the autorickshaw of the detained man, he said.

According to Ujjain police, a counsellor interacted with the minor rape victim, and found that the latter belongs to Satna district. However, police in Satna said whether she is the same girl about whom a missing person's report was filed will be confirmed after her family identifies her.

The girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. After being found, she was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police have said.

The girl was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors in Indore and her condition is said to be critical but stable, they said.

"The police have taken an autorickshaw driver into custody on the basis of a video footage. We also found some blood stains on the passenger seat of the autorickshaw, " Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said.

"Five others are also being questioned," he said.

The girl's identity is yet to be established as she could not tell her name, age and address to the police properly.

"A counsellor interacted with the victim and found that she belongs to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, where a report of a missing girl was filed at Jaitwara police station (in Satna) on September 25," he said.

Further probe into the incident is being carried out through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), he added.

Meanwhile, Satna's Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh Baghel said the missing person's report about a girl, aged around 13 years and wearing a school uniform, had been filed at Jaitwara police station.

The minor is a little cognitively-challenged as per the report filed by her family members, he said. The Congress accused the BJP government in MP of being incapable of protecting the dignity of women and girls.