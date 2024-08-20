MP: Auto-rickshaw rams into truck, killing seven

Chhatarpur (MP): Seven persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place under the Civil Line Police Station limits when the rickshaw was going towards Bageshwar on Khajuraho-Jhansi highway around 5 am, a police official said.

“Thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw and seven of them were killed while six others injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said. The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore said that as per the initial information, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Prem Narayan (46), one year-old Asma, Janardan Yadav (45), Manu Shrivastava (25), Govind Shrivastava (35) and Nanni Bua (42) and Lalu (age not known), the officials said.