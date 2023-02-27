MP Assembly Budget session starts; Guv says govt committed to making state self-sufficient

bhopal: The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with the address of the Governor of the state Mangubhai Patel.



The Governor highlighted the main work done in the state and reiterated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government’s resolve to make the state self-sufficient as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Governor addressed the House on the first day of the Budget session of the 15th Assembly, which is likely to be the last as Assembly polls are to be held later this year.

“The Budget of our government is of an ‘Amrit Kaal.’ The PM has set off on a mission to make India prosperous, self-reliant and developed and MP is marching towards fulfilling this resolve step by step with the Centre,” the Governor said.

“My government is committed to the hilt to achieve the goal of an Aatm-Nirbhar state, recently held Global Investors Summit was a milestone,” Patel also said. On reaching the Assembly, the Governor was welcomed by Assembly speaker Girish Gautam, CM Chouhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh and Principal Secretary of Vidhan Sabha A P Singh.

A group photo session of the members of the House was taken, in which Speaker, the CM, former CM Kamal Nath, LoP, and Dr Mishra along with ministers took part. During the month-long Budget session, which will end on March 27, about 13 sittings of the House will be held. The session will remain adjourned on Holi. According to the notification of the session issued by the Assembly secretariat, Budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be tabled on March 1 by Finance Minister Jagdish Devda. For the first time, the members of the House will receive the Budget in a digital format. The Budget will be loaded on tables, which will be handed over to members as soon as the FM will begin his speech.

The LoP Singh told reporters that his party would oppose the paperless Budget presentation because all members of the House could not

read properly. “It is an unnecessary protest of the opposition party to the initiative taken by the government. It is the need of the hour to make the system eco-friendly,” Home Minister Mishra told reporters on asking about the digital Budget.

According to PS Assembly Secretariat Singh, a total of 3,704 questions including online and offline have been submitted by the members of the Assembly so far, including 1,849 starred and 1,855 non-starred, while the secretariat has received proposals, 171 calling attention, 3 adjournments, 31 non-governmental, 24 zero hours and 1 for an ordinance. After Governor’s address, Speaker Gautam adjourned the House till Tuesday morning.