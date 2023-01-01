MP all set to organise Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, Global Investors Summit from January 8 to 12

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is all set to organise Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention and Global Investors Summit (GIS)- 2023, both events will be held from January 8 to January 12 in Indore, the cleanest city in the country.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the PBD(January 9) exhibition being organised on the theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', the contribution of the diaspora to Indian freedom. Modi is expected to address the event as a keynote speaker on January 9. The PM is also expected to address the GIS 2023 virtually, as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested Modi to grace the event, during his recent visit to Delhi.

CM Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh, is an ideal state for investment in which a positive environment is available for setting up industries, the state government is focusing on strengthening the information technology and textiles sectors and on setting up logistic hubs. "There is absolute peace in the state, besides there is no dearth of land, water and electricity. The state is also creating skilled manpower", Chouhan also said. He added that It was an effort to get proposals for investment as well as to make the state a land of opportunities.

The CM is very hopeful about its outcome. He is leaving no stone unturned to make the event successful, he himself has already held meetings with industrialists in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai to promote the event. More than 5000 industrials from across the world have registered for the summit. Prominent industrialists like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Noel Tata, Nadir Godrej, Puneet Dalmia and Ajay Piramal etc. have given consent to attend the event so far.

The theme of the 17th edition of the PBD convention, the MP government is its organising partner, is 'Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal', which will begin on January 8 and continue till January 10, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohammad Irfan Ali will be the chief guest of the function and Chandrikapersad Santokhi President of the Republic of Suriname and Zaneta Mascarenhas Member of Parliament from Australia will be guest of honours in various sessions of the conference.

CM Chouhan, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Dr S Jaishankar and other Union cabinet members will also address the convention. More than 3000 delegates from around 65 countries will participate in the PBD convention.

The 7th edition of the GIS, a Carbon Neutral and Zero Waste event, will be held on 11-12 January in the commercial capital of the state, Indore on the theme of MP -the 'future-ready state'.

During the two-day summit, the CM will be conducting one-to-one meetings with industrialists, and business tycoons the world over. Focus sectors of the GIS will be food processing, textiles and garments, pharma and health care, automobile, logistics and warehousing, IT and ESDM, tourism and aerospace and defence.

According to the organising body, MP Industrial Development Corporation, the main objectives behind holding the event are to provide a platform to investors for showcasing the industrial ecosystem, promoting state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and organising buyer-seller meets etc.