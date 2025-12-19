MP aligns fiscal strategy with ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’: Dy CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is aligning its fiscal strategy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 by strengthening budgetary discipline, expanding capital expenditure and leveraging technology to improve revenue mobilisation and transparency, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who holds Finance and Commercial Tax portfolios, said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of two years of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government here, Devda said the state has adopted a zero-based budgeting system along with a three-year rolling budget framework to ensure efficient allocation of resources and medium-term fiscal planning. He said several innovations are being introduced in the budget preparation process to improve outcomes.

The Deputy Chief Minister said sustained growth in capital expenditure has led to a steady rise in the state’s GSDP. On key fiscal indicators, he maintained that Madhya Pradesh’s financial position remains strong. He also highlighted reforms undertaken by the Directorate of Treasury and Accounts and said a series of decisions have been taken in the interest of government employees and pensioners.

Reviewing the Commercial Tax Department’s performance, Devda said the state recorded revenue collections of Rs 55,634 crore in 2024–25. In the current financial year, revenue collections stood at Rs 34,829 crore till November 2025. During this period, enforcement actions based on data analytics yielded Rs 967 crore, while audit proceedings generated an additional Rs 404 crore.

Outlining the Excise Department’s three-year action plan, Devda said an integrated policy will be framed to promote liquor exports within India and abroad. He added that one-day licences for liquor consumption or sale will be issued through a mobile application to simplify procedures.

Highlighting the Registration Department’s achievements, Devda said Madhya Pradesh is the first state to offer home-based registration of 75 categories of documents through video KYC. He added that Sampada 2.0 has won a Gold Medal at the National e-Governance Awards 2025. On the economic front, he said the state’s GSDP for 2024–25 stood at Rs 15.03 lakh crore, with per capita income at Rs 1.52 lakh, while 100 per cent online birth and death registration is being ensured through the Civil Registration System portal.