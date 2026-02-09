MP: Alcoholic man shoots dead unwell wife after she refuses to cook food

Gwalior: A drunk man allegedly shot dead his wife in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh after she cited her inability to cook food as she was unwell, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 11pm on Saturday, Murar circle City Superintendent of Police Atul Soni told reporters here.

“Sonu Tomar (45) reached home in an inebriated condition and asked his wife to cook food, which she refused due to illness. An angry

Tomar shot her dead and walked out of the house. The couple’s 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son as well as the accused’s parents were at home at the time of the incident,” the CSP said.

After being alerted by the accused’s father, a police team along with forensic science laboratory (FSL) personnel reached the spot, he said.