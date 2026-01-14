MP accelerates clean energy shift with storage-backed solar projects

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved three major solar-plus-energy storage projects aimed at ensuring affordable, clean and reliable electricity even during peak demand hours, marking a significant push towards grid stability and round-the-clock power availability in the state.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the approval was granted at the Cabinet meeting, where ministers participated using tablets for the first time, reflecting the government’s push towards paperless governance.

The approved projects will be developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, which set up India’s first solar park in Rewa in 2020, to break the grid parity barrier. “The projects include a 300 MW solar plant with four-hour storage, another 300 MW project with six-hour storage, and a 200 MW solar project with 24-hour storage capacity, based on single-cycle charging energy storage technology,” Shukla said.

He said the projects would address one of the key challenges of renewable energy—its intermittent nature. While solar power is available only during the day and depends on weather conditions, and wind energy availability is linked to wind speed and consistency, energy storage systems enable power supply even when generation declines. The Deputy CM noted that with the increasing share of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh’s power mix, storage-based projects are critical for peak-demand management, grid stability and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

Apart from the energy sector push, the Cabinet cleared several other significant proposals. It approved the implementation of the fourth time-bound pay scale upgradation scheme for teachers, involving a financial outlay of Rs 322.34 crore.

In the education infrastructure segment, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 3,660 crore for the second phase of setting up 200 fully equipped Sandipani schools. “Keeping Simhastha-2028 in view, Rs 1,133.67 crore has been approved for Ujjain’s water augmentation scheme,” Shukla said.

The Cabinet also approved irrigation projects worth over Rs 898 crore in Rajgarh and Raisen districts, which will bring more than 31,000 hectares of land under irrigation. “A 50% rebate in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales at the Gwalior Trade Fair-2026 and Ujjain Vikramotsav Trade Fair-2026 was also cleared,” the Deputy CM said.

The Cabinet approved the Space-tech Policy-2026, aimed at attracting Rs 1,000 crore in investment and generating around 8,000 jobs in the next five years.