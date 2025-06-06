MP: 7 killed as truck topples on auto

Rewa: Seven persons were killed and three others injured when a truck overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 pm on National Highway-30, located nearly 70 km from the district headquarters, when the victims were returning after taking a dip in the holy Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, they said. The deceased comprised four children, two men and a woman. Police launched a rescue operation after receiving information and admitted the injured persons to a hospital for treatment.

The truck passing through NH-30 got out of control and overturned on an auto-rickshaw, trapping its occupants, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said.

Both of the vehicles were severely damaged, he added.

Four persons died on the spot, while three succumbed to injuries later, the official said.

The auto-rickshaw passengers were returning to Naigarhi in Mauganj district, bordering Rewa, after taking a dip in the Ganga river in Prayagraj.

The truck was on way to Rewa from Prayagraj, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Ramjeet Jaiswal (38), Pinky (35), Heeralal Jaiswal (65), Praveen (12), Ambika (8), Mansi (7) and Arvind (6).