MP: 6 of family shot dead, 3 injured in Morena district

Bhopal: Six members of a family including three women were allegedly shot down and three were critically injured by armed men in the daylight in a village of Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday for taking revenge for the killing of their family members a decade ago.



The incident took place in Lepa village in the Morena district, which falls under the Sihoniya police station. A video is being gone viral capturing the killing shows a rifle-wielding man gunning down the victims.

“Three women and three men of the same family were gunned down in the village in an act of revenge, an FIR has been registered in the Sihonia police station against the accused. Out of them, two have been arrested and interrogation is underway”, Inspector General of Police of the Chambal range Shushant Kumar Saxena told Millennium Post.

“The incident took place around 9:30 am when the victim’s family members returned back to their village after a decade, on the assurance given by the accused and their family members for compromising the matter in which the relatives of the deceased were accused in a double murder case”, the IG said.

In 2013, two people from the family of the accused were shot down in a dispute over pouring down garbage on a dump site in the village since then the deceased family left the village, Saxena also said.

The injured had been admitted to the district hospital but due to their serious condition, they were referred to Gwalior for treatment.

In the massacre, all six people were killed on the spot, they are Laish Kumari, Babli, Madhu Kumari, Gajendra Singh, Satya Prakash and Sanju. And injured are Vinod Singh, Suresh Singh Tomar and Veerendra Singh. The bodies were sent to the district hospital for the post-marten.

The police said that after getting the information about the incident, the police force was immediately rushed to the village and a heavy police force was deployed in Lepa village. The village is located nearby Bhidosa village associated with dacoit Pan Singh Tomar, who had a similar land dispute and became a Daaku.

The incident was caused by an ongoing dispute between the families of Ranjit Tomar and Radhe Tomar over a very small piece of land, the garbage site located in the village.

After the then incident, the family of Ranjit Tomar left the village and escaped to Gujrat, on Friday morning as they returned, the accused opened fire after an inornate verbal fight between both groups and gunned down six people with the intention of taking revenge, and they were killed on the spot.

The main accused and their family members are absconded, and only two nominated accused have been arrested so far. The police claimed that all the accused would be soon in the catch. The police also said that they started searching by sending police teams and they believe that the accused may be hidden in nearby fields and ravines.