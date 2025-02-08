MP: 6 killed, 16 injured in road accident

Mhow (MP): Six persons, among them two women, were killed and 16 sustained injuries in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred in the Manpur area of Mhow tehsil when a motorcycle and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.

Two men on the motorcycle and as many women on the minibus died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Rupesh Dwivedi said.