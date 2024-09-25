MP: 45 male transport cops hired for women-reserved posts to be sacked

Bhopal: In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the Madhya Pradesh government has permitted the transport department to terminate those 45 male constables recruited against the women-reserved posts in 2012.



The Apex Court has directed the transport department to follow the ruling of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Gwalior bench while disposing of a special leave petition (Civil) filed by the state government in the MP government vs Himadri Raje case. The Gwalior bench of the MPHC had ordered the state government to dismiss the services of the transport constables.

The state government granted permission on September 19, 2024, to the transport commissioner who had sent a proposal, dated August 22, 2024, to terminate 45 male constables appointed against the posts reserved for women in compliance with the SC’s order.

The transport department recruited 332 constables in 2012 through the then VYAPAM (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal), now the MP Employees Selection Board. However, the advertisement was published for 198 posts initially but they were increased to 332.

MP Congress demanded the resignation of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, the then CM and the Transport Minister respectively, accusing them of corruption in the recruitment.

“During the Chouhan regime, a total of 168 examinations were conducted for recruitment and admission, I had exposed corruption, scams, and fraud in the examinations including the transport constable recruitment-2012 on June 21, 2014,” said KK Mishra, the media adviser of the state Congress chief.

The government letter granting permission for dismissal of the 45 constables shows the government made corruption in recruitments through the VYAPAM, he said.

Regarding the matter, the affected constables said that it was a mistake in the recruitment process made by the department that it had appointed them instead of the women-reserved posts.

They also said we have spent around 12-13 years in the services at this stage and it will be a major blow to the livelihood of their families. They would go to court to get justice against the government order, the affected employees said.