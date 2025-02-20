MP: 4 women Maoists killed in encounter with Hawk Force

Bhopal: Four women Maoists were killed in an encounter with the Hawk Force, an anti-Naxal unit, in the Naxal-affected Supkhar forest area of Balaghat district on Wednesday. The operation is part of a targeted effort to eradicate Naxal activities in the region, with an intense search operation underway for fleeing Maoists.

“Security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including SLR, INSAS, .315 bore, and .303 bore rifles, along with other materials from the slain Maoists,” MP Director General of Police Kailash Makwana told Millennium Post.

“A massive combing operation is underway to track down the Maoists who escaped. The identification of the deceased will be conducted after the operation,” the DGP said.

Recent intelligence reports suggested Maoists were regrouping in the Supkhar forest, preparing to launch an attack on security forces. Based on this information, Hawk Force teams were deployed, and during the operation, the Maoists ambushed security forces in an attempt to kill personnel and loot weapons. Security forces retaliated with controlled firing, overpowering the attackers. The remaining Maoists fled into the dense forest.

The Hawk Force, operating under the directives of the Union Home Minister and MP Chief Minister, has been carrying out strategic counter-Maoist operations in Balaghat. “The operation will continue until insurgent activities are eradicated,” DGP Makwana stated.

In a significant breakthrough on February 7, 2025, security forces seized the deadly Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) for the first time in Madhya Pradesh during an encounter in Managarh forest (Hatta police station jurisdiction, Balaghat).

Additionally, several Maoist hideouts have been discovered and destroyed in the region, with explosives, Maoist literature, and a printer used for anti-government pamphlets recovered. The police are committed to continuing decisive counter-insurgency operations to eliminate Maoist activities in the area.