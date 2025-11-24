MP: 4 teens killed after being hit by bus in Sagar

Sagar: Two siblings were among four teenagers who died on Sunday after a private bus hit them while they were standing along a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Anantpura village, Rahli police station inspector Sunil Sharma said. “Siblings Shivam Pal (17) and Ramcharan Pal (16) as well as Prashant Pal (14) and Umesh Pal (16) had stopped by the roadside while on their way to Simariya Harrakheda from Anantpura village. They were hit by a bus going from Simariya towards Damoh,” Sharma said.

Bhagwandas, a relative of four victims, said the boys had left home to look for buffaloes and had stopped near a motorcycle parked on the roadside when the speeding bus rammed into them.

The impact was such that they were thrown off several metres away. Efforts are on to nab the bus driver who fled from the site.