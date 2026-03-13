MP: 4 minor sisters found dead in well

Sagar (MP): Four minor sisters aged between five months and seven years were found dead in a well on Thursday, while their mother who allegedly threw them into the water body, was found hanging at her home in a village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.



Prima facie it appears that the woman, Savita Lodhi (30), threw her four daughters into the well and later hanged herself at her house in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap told reporters.

The sisters, aged between five months and seven years, drowned in the well located in an agriculture field belonging to a local farmer, he said, adding three of the bodies have been fished out so far with the help of villagers.

On receiving information about the incident, which created panic in the village, personnel from the Kesli police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

The reason behind the suicide-murders was not yet known, according to police.

Police are questioning family members of the deceased and local residents to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the CSP said.