MP: 4 killed, 5 injured in car-bike collision

Katni (MP): Four persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district late Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on the Jagatpur–Umaria road. Four men were riding a motorcycle when a speeding car crashed into the two-wheeler, Barwara police station in-charge K.K. Patel said.

Locals and passersby rushed to the spot after hearing the loud impact. Police later reached the scene and shifted the injured riders to the Barwara Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Dhirendra Singh (18), Ramkishore Singh (26), Ramdas Singh (18) and Indrabhan Singh (25). mpost