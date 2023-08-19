MP: 30 small towns to be improved under Integrated Development Plan

BHOPAL: About 30 small towns in Madhya Pradesh will be improved socio-economically and environmentally with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the norms of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) after the pilot project’s success.



“About thirty small towns in the state will be developed under the IDP norms with the support of ADB and state government funds. The scheme has been introduced in two small Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as a pilot project”, Bharat Yadav, commissioner of the Urban Administration and Development Department told Millennium Post.

“The two ULBs, Budhni and Khurai have been selected as pilot projects after scrutiny on the basis of their performance and ranking. After the success of the pilot project, other towns will be developed similar manner under the IDP”, the commissioner also said.

The IDP encompasses all municipalities’ strategies and objectives for economic, social and environmental development in the short, medium, and long-term covering the 5 key issues such as basic service provision; infrastructure development and housing; economic growth and employment opportunities; public transport and amenities; and disaster management.

Under the project, a major part of the amount allocated to the development of the towns 70 per cent will be provided by the state government and the remaining 30% will be taken loan from ADB. The state government will pay 75% of this loan amount and the remaining 25% will have to be given to the urban bodies. Rs 200 crore will be spent in Budhni ULB and Rs 300 crore in Khurai municipality for their development under the IDP.

According to sources, Chitrakoot and Nasrullahganj ULBs will be brought under the IDP after the pilot project. The process of calling tenders for development works has started in the newly selected towns. Besides, some infrastructural works will be done by the MP Urban Development Company. ADB’s expert team has recently completed the survey work. Short, medium, and long-term projects will be made in Budhni and Khurai. The target is to complete the work in two years.

Under the project, the riverfront will be built with housing and solar plants will also be installed. The the riverfront will be developed to promote tourism in the state and given on leases.

The Khurai area is a major hub for manufacturing agricultural equipment and a big potential for farming there. So, the town will be developed keeping in mind these possibilities. Housing projects will be brought and beautification of the banks of the pond will be done. Solar plants of 4 MW each will be set up in Khurai and Budhni. A plan for setting up the bio-CNG plants on the PPP (public- private partnership) model in both ULBs. Solar plants and bio-CNG plants will pave the way for conserving energy and protecting the environment.