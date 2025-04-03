MP: 2 female Naxalites with Rs 28L bounty killed in Mandla encounter

Bhopal: In an intense encounter, Madhya Pradesh police killed two hardcore female Naxalites in the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) region of the Mandla district of the state on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh is actively pursuing the complete eradication of Naxalism.

The CM declared that there is no place for Naxalites on the sacred land of Madhya Pradesh and the state police are actively carrying out operations to free Madhya Pradesh from Naxal activities. He congratulated police personnel for the success of the operation.

This operation is part of a larger strategy by the Centre and state governments to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from India by 2026.

The killed Naxalites, members of the Bhoramdeo Area Committee under the KB (Kanha-Bhoramdeo) Division of the MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) Zone, had a combined bounty of Rs 28 lakh on their heads, a police official said.

According to MP's Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, the operation was based on intelligence inputs about the Naxalite movement in the area. Acting on this information, security forces launched a search operation in the dense forests near the Kanha National Park.

“As the forces advanced early on Wednesday, they came under heavy fire from Naxalites attempting to inflict casualties and loot weapons,” the DGP stated. “In the ensuing gunfight, security forces responded with controlled and effective retaliatory fire, killing two uniformed female Naxalites on the spot," he said.

Several other Naxalites managed to escape under the cover of the thick jungle, and a combing operation is currently underway to track them down, the DGP added.

The operation yielded significant recoveries, including one SLR rifle, a single-shot rifle, loaded magazines, a wireless communication set, and a knife, he further added.

DGP Makwana also congratulated the security forces for their bravery and successful operation against Naxalism in the state.

This encounter marks the second major success for MP Police in just 45 days, with a total of six Naxalites killed in two separate operations within this period, all of them women. Four killed in Balaghat on February 19.

These two women Maoists, identified as Area Committee members of the KB Division, Mamta alias Rambai and Pramila alias Mase Mandavi, were confirmed killed in the encounter, according to the DGP.