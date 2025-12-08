MP: 10 Naxals surrender before CM in Balaghat

Bhopal: In a significant step towards eliminating left-wing extremism, ten Naxals, including four women, surrendered before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday.

The surrendered cadres handed over their weapons to the Chief Minister, who formally welcomed them into the mainstream by presenting them copies of the Constitution.

Addressing the Naxals, Yadav reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to making MP Naxal-free, in line with the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah. “No one should resort to arms. I urge all former Naxals to avail themselves of the government’s rehabilitation policy. We will ensure their safety, provide development opportunities, and integrate them into society,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the efforts of security personnel, CM Yadav noted that the anti-Naxal campaign has been strengthened with the approval of 15 new temporary camps and 882 posts in the Special Auxiliary Force. Continuous monitoring, intensive operations, and effective administration have significantly reduced Naxal presence across the state.

Over the past year, 46 single-facility rehabilitation centres have been opened in affected areas to provide employment, forest rights documentation, and other essential services. He also paid tribute to the bravery of Shaheed Ashish Sharma and announced out-of-turn promotions for 328 officers and personnel of the Hawk Force who excelled in duty.

DGP Kailash Makwana said the government’s proactive measures—including new camps, increased manpower, and constant motivation of officers and jawans—have yielded positive results. Naxal surrenders in Madhya Pradesh and other states are rising steadily. “Skill development and employment initiatives are helping integrate youth and citizens from Naxal-affected areas into the mainstream,” he added.

Those who surrendered include Surendra (Kabir, 50), Rakesh (Manish, 42), Lalsingh Maravi (Praveen, 30), Shilpa Nuppo (26), Salita (Savithri, 26), Naveen Nuppo (Hidma, 30), Jayshila (Lalita, 26), Vikram (Hidma, 30), Zarina (Jogi Musak) and Samar (Samaru, 32) from various Naxal-affected districts of MP and Maharashtra.