MoUs of Rs 5 lakh cr signed in 2 years by Maharashtra will create 2.5 lakh jobs: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said MoUs of Rs 5 lakh crore were signed in the last two years under his government, which will create 2.5 lakh jobs.

In his address after hoisting the national flag here, Shinde said Maharashtra's contribution will be big in achieving the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Policies of the state have to be aligned accordingly, he said.

"Maharashtra's development ranking had slipped as compared to other states. There was a challenge to bring the state's economy on track and the state government has done it effectively," Shinde said in his last Independence Day event speech as the state chief minister in this term as the assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November this year.

"Be it instilling confidence among investors, industrialists or common man, we have effectively demonstrated it," he said.

"In the last two years, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5 lakh crore have been signed, which will result in creation of 2.5 lakh jobs...Maharashtra ranks first in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India," the CM added.

The state government has undertaken fundamental changes in the areas of agriculture, education, power generation, health and basic infrastructure, he said.

According to him, the Maharashtra Logistics Policy aims to generate a revenue of Rs 30,000 crore.

Shinde said the process of depositing the first tranche of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a scheme under which eligible women will be given a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month, has already begun.

Many have received Rs 3,000 as the instalment of July and August months, he said, adding, "The scheme will bring fundamental changes in the lives of people."

The state is witnessing infrastructure work worth Rs 10 lakh crore, some of which are game changers, Shinde said.

He said the last phase of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai will be opened for public.

In the last two years, 70,000 people have received help of Rs 300 crore through CM's Health Cell, he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, hoisted the tricolour at the Council Hall in Pune.

The police band played the national anthem and the state song on the occasion. Local MPs, MLAs, people's representatives, senior administrative and police officers and citizens and children were present.