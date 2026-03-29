MoU signed between Sugarcane Department and UPSRLM on CM Yogi's instructions

Lucknow: Yogi government has taken a significant step toward economic empowerment of women and increasing their participation in agriculture-based activities. On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently been signed between the Sugarcane Department and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Gramin Aajivika Mission (UPSRLM). Now, 'Aadhi Abadi' of the population will play an active role in sugarcane production, seedling preparation and value addition activities.

Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S. stated that objective of the MoU is to connect women self-help groups with sugarcane-based livelihoods. This will not only increase the income of rural women but also provide them with an opportunity to become self-reliant. Currently, around 47.5 lakh sugarcane farmers in the state supply sugarcane to sugar mills, including approximately 295,000 women farmers.

Additionally, more than 57,000 women farmers, through over 3,000 women self-help groups, are engaged in preparing improved varieties of sugarcane seedlings. These groups are playing a crucial role in the rapid dissemination of new sugarcane varieties. Under this initiative, women will not be limited to seedling production but will also be trained and encouraged in other activities such as processing, organic product manufacturing, jaggery production and other value-added products. This will strengthen the rural economy and create new employment opportunities for women.

According to Sugarcane Commissioner, CM Yogi Adityanath believes that women's participation is essential for overall development of state. With this vision, government has been consistently prioritizing women’s empowerment. Whether it is 'Mission Shakti' campaign or schemes promoting self-help groups, efforts are being made at every level to strengthen women economically. The objective of this initiative is to organize women self-help groups and provide them with technical training, financial assistance and marketing facilities in sugarcane sector.

This will not only help increase their income but also enable them to contribute to innovation and productivity growth in agriculture. This initiative can bring a positive transformation to sugarcane production system. Improved varieties of seedlings prepared by women groups will enhance productivity and provide better quality yield to farmers. At the same time, value addition will increase market value of products, leading to economic prosperity in rural areas.