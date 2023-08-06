MOU signed between Sister Nivedita University and University of Chittagong

Dhaka: Sister Nivedita University signed MOU with University of Chittagong today at Dhaka on the sidelines of India Bangladesh Business Conference organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce.



The MOU was signed by Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and Shireen Akhter, Vice Chancellor of University of Chittagong.

The signing of this memorandum is made as a gesture of goodwill between the two institutes, which may see the development of links across various areas. These include:

1. Exchange of students for a given period through a recognized exchange program;

2. Exchange of faculty members of the institutes;

3. Exchange of documentation and research material;

4. Coordination in joint or collaborative research projects; and

5. Cooperation in efforts to commercialize technologies developed at the two institutes or their partners in ways that are mutually beneficial.