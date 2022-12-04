MoU delay holds up translocation of South African cheetahs to India's KNP

Bhopal: A dozen cheetahs quarantined in South Africa for more than four months have lost fitness in their wait to be flown to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) as a formal signing of an agreement is holding up their inter-continental translocation, wildlife experts have said.



They said prolonged quarantine is taking a toll on the health of these big cats, who are slated to join the eight cheetahs imported from Namibia and released in KNP in Sheopur district in mid-September.

In fact, the 12 South African cheetahs seven males and five females - have not hunted for themselves even once after being kept in bomas (small enclosures), said wildlife experts in know of India's cheetah reintroduction plan.

Though there has been some forward movement in implementation of Project Cheetah with South Africa in recent days, Pretoria is yet to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government for transfer of the spotted cats to KNP.

Three of them have been kept in Phinda quarantine boma in KwaZulu-Natal Province and nine in Rooiberg Quarantine boma in Limpopo Province since July 15, said the experts.

"They have lost considerable fitness as they have not hunted even once since July 15," one of the experts told.

They might have put on weight like humans sitting idle, he said, adding a running animal has toned up muscles and fitness.

Asked about the delay in inking an MoU, the expert said South African Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy last week cleared the Indian proposal on translocation of cheetahs.

Now, the South African president will clear the proposal for a formal agreement to be signed between the two countries, he added.

Another expert said a South African delegation visited KNP in early September to see arrangements at the wildlife sanctuary for housing the world's fastest land mammals.

"Everything is positive about the project, but the MoU has not been inked yet. The delegation was satisfied with arrangements at Kuno National Park. I think the MoU between New Delhi and Pretoria will be signed this month," said the second expert.

When contacted, Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chauhan said they are ready to receive South African cheetahs.

"I think that the MoU will be signed shortly," added the senior forest officer.

Fitness of the South African cheetahs is a matter of concern given that when they come to India they will have to be watchful of robust leopards in KNP, said Ajay Dubey, wildlife expert and founder-secretary of Prayatna, an NGO working for tiger conservation.