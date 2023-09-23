MotoGP: India’s distorted map broadcast live during practice; organisers apologise

NEW DELHI: A huge controversy erupted ahead of MotoGP’s India debut when a distorted map of the country with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh missing from it was broadcast live during the opening practice session of the premier two wheel racing event here on Friday.



Within hours of the matter being flagged by some social media users, MotoGP on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted an apology for the gaffe.

“We’d like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier a part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country,” MotoGP stated.

“We’re excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we’re with you and we’re loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit,” it added.

FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) president Akbar Ebrahim was sitting in the race control room of BIC when the embarrassing error was brought to his notice.

“It is highly regrettable that an erroneous map of India was broadcast by MotoGP TV today during the telecast of Grand Prix of India. We are aware that MotoGP have issued a public apology.

“The FMSCI advises its motorsports affiliates to be extremely careful and correct on the depiction of the India Map and Indian Tricolor,” said Ebrahim.

Practice is scheduled for Friday in all classes — Moto 2, Moto 3, and MotoGP.