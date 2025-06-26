Mother’s pride Shubhanshu Shukla lifts Indian spirits

Lucknow: With tears welling in her eyes and a quiet prayer on her lips, Asha Shukla sat transfixed before a giant screen, watching the Axiom-4 spacecraft thunder toward the International Space Station (ISS). Among its crew was her son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—an Indian Air Force pilot from Lucknow—embarking on a historic mission that lifted not only his family’s dreams, but the hopes of an entire nation.

Beside her, husband Shambhu Dayal Shukla looked on with a broad smile, his heart swelling with pride. The couple had come to City Montessori School (CMS) on Kanpur Road, where a live screening of the launch was held in honour of their son—an alumnus of the school. “It is a moment of immense pride, not just for us but for the whole nation,” said Shambhu Dayal, his voice trembling with emotion. “Our son is making Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and India proud. We are overwhelmed with joy and pray for his safe return.”

Asha, overcome with emotion, echoed the sentiment. “This is a proud moment not just for our family but for everyone who has been a part of Shubhanshu’s journey. Posters of his achievement are being put up across the city. A boy from Triveni Nagar has reached for the stars—our blessings are always with him.”

She credited her daughter-in-law for being the anchor behind her son’s success. “Without her quiet strength and constant support, this would not have been possible. She is the real force behind the scenes,” she said.

As the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared to life at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, CMS erupted in celebration. Applause, cheers, and even impromptu bhangra filled the campus, which had been turned into a makeshift space centre for the occasion.

Earlier that morning, across continents and time zones, Asha performed a traditional Indian ritual via video call—offering dahi-cheeni to her son for good luck.

The moment the rocket cut through the Florida skies, Asha’s tense expression gave way to a smile of relief. My son has become only the second Indian to travel to space, and the first to reach the ISS. What more could a mother ask for?”