Mothers Against Vaping launches edu toolkit to sensitise children against new age nicotine devices

BY PTI14 Nov 2025 6:30 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of women dedicated to combatting the "vaping crisis" among youths, on Friday launched an educational toolkit aimed at building awareness among children about the hazards of new-age gateway nicotine devices such as nicotine gums, pouches and vapes, officials said.

The launch event saw participation from more than 500 students from Classes 8 to 12.

The toolkit uses innovative and engaging learning methods with a special focus on performance arts, to help children understand the risks of vaping and nicotine addiction.

PTI

