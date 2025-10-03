Mother, daughter killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): A woman and her daughter were killed and a motorcycle rider was injured when a truck hit the two-wheeler from behind on Friday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Swati Gupta (40) and Arya Gupta (8), residents of Dalelganj under the Ramchandra Mission police station area, according to the police.

Circle Officer (City) Pankaj Pant said the two were travelling with motorcycle rider Pradeep to visit the Khatu Shyam temple at Bareilly Morh.

Gupta and her daughter died on the spot after being hit by the truck in front of the temple, while Pradeep was injured, he said.

After receiving information from locals, police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Pant said that the police have detained the truck driver, and the injured person has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.