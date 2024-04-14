Mother-daughter duo arrested from Maha for theft in Kolkata

Kolkata: A mother-daughter duo has been apprehended in Maharashtra on charges of pilfering Rs 79,000 in cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.5 lakh from a couple residing at Garpar Road, under the jurisdiction of Narkeldanga Police Station.



The complaint, filed at Narkeldanga police station, named the accused as

Papiya Banerjee and Anushka Banerjee, residents of Mumbai, who had been residing temporarily with the victims at their Garpar Road residence.

Allegations suggest that under the guise of offering netbanking lessons, the accused procured the victim’s login ID and password. Subsequently, upon gaining access to one of the accused’s mobile numbers, the Investigating Officer traced Papiya’s bank account, revealing the pilfered amount of Rs 79,000.

Further scrutiny of Papiya’s bank account unveiled significant transactions related to the sale of jewellery, prompting a technological pursuit that led to the duo’s whereabouts—a residential complex in Palghar, Maharashtra, situated approximately 100 kilometers from Mumbai.

A team from Narkeldanga police station, comprising Sergeant Syed Qasim Raza, Sub-Inspector Gourav

Bhattacharya, and Constables Moumita Singha and Sushil Roy, executed a raid on March 26 at the complex, culminating in the arrest of the two women. Recovered from their possession were the stolen mobile phone and several empty jewellery boxes. Upon interrogation, they confessed to selling a portion of the jewellery to a buyer in Hooghly.

The accused were transported to Kolkata under a transit warrant and have been remanded to police custody until April 18. Concurrently, jewellery items

and melted gold weighing approximately 21.2 grams have been recovered from a jewellery shop in Rishra, Hooghly.