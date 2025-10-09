MoS Somanna reviews redevelopment work

New Delhi: V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection and review of the ongoing redevelopment work at Amritsar Railway Station which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Chief Project Manager/Construction briefed the minister on the significant progress in transforming Amritsar Railway Station, a city that serves as the gateway to the revered Golden Temple Sri Harmandir Sahib, and witnesses around 1 lakh visitors daily, reflecting its rich cultural and spiritual heritage.”

During his visit, Somanna emphasised the Central

government’s commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience for the millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting Amritsar. He stated that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Amritsar Railway Station is transforming into a modern hub

that reflect the city’s rich heritage with world class facilities.