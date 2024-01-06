MoS Railways ‘thanks people of Bengal’ for patronising Vande Bharat trains

KOLKATA: Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh thanked the people of Bengal for availing the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express for their regular visit to Darjeeling & Puri, in a review meeting held at Fairlie Place, Eastern Railway headquarters on Saturday with the senior officials of Eastern Railway & South Eastern Railway.

She expressed her happiness that both the Vande Bharat Express trains are running with approximately 100 per cent occupancy.

Darshana Jardosh, addressing the senior officials of Eastern Railway & South Eastern Railway, said that all the ongoing infrastructure projects should be completed within stipulated time period.

Jardosh also advised to keep the Railway operations environmentally sustainable to minimise the carbon footprint.

She also reviewed in depth the progress of work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. She also assured that requisite funds will be handed over to all the Members of Parliament for bringing impetus of development in Railways as well as for passenger amenities.

Reviewing procedure for Vande Bharat Coach Maintenance Depot especially at Howrah Vande Bharat Coach Maintenance Depot, she expressed satisfaction on standard of maintenance followed by Eastern Railway.