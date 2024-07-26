MoS Law: 1.6 lakh of 2.99 lakh cases in 410 exclusive POCSO courts resolved

New Delhi: About 1.6 lakh of the 2.99 lakh POCSO cases in 410 exclusive POCSO courts have been disposed of, the law ministry said on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said India has established 410 exclusive POCSO Courts to handle cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Since their inception in 2019, these courts have registered a total of 2,99,759 cases, with 1,62,497 cases disposed of, he added.

According to the data provided by him, Uttar Pradesh leads with 90,822 cases registered across its 74 exclusive POCSO courts, of which 34,998 have been disposed of.