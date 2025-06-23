MoS Defence Seth to visit Kenya, Madagascar from June 23-26

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will visit Kenya and Madagascar from June 23-26, during which he will take part in two events including a ceremony to unveil a commemorative pillar honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya.

The visit to the two African nations comes following invites by Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Kenya and Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

An Indian delegation led by Seth will be on a visit to Kenya and Madagascar from June 23 to 26, it said.

In the first leg, he will visit Kenya for the “joint unveiling of Commemorative Pillar (War memorial honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya) at Taita-Taveta County” on June 23.

The second leg would witness the minister visiting Madagascar for the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of the independence of Madagascar and the creation of the Malagasy Armed Forces, at Antananarivo on June 26, the statement said.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between the two countries are marked by high-level exchanges, robust trade and investment, medical value travel from Kenya, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts, it said.

The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated

and supported the freedom struggle of Kenya, the statement said.

“India and Madagascar enjoy a multifaceted relationship rooted in historical ties, shared values and a commitment to regional stability and development,” the ministry said.