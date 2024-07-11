MoS Bittu urges Sitharaman for incentives, support for Punjab

New Delhi: In a significant move to address pressing issues in Punjab, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, held extensive discussions with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Bittu sought special incentives for the border districts of Punjab, similar to those provided to Jammu and Kashmir, along with additional support for the state’s industry and farming community.



During the discussions, Bittu emphasised the strategic importance of Punjab as a border state and specifically requested incentives for the districts of Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. He argued that such incentives would stimulate investment and job creation, akin to the benefits enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states.

The minister also advocated for the reintroduction of the Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (CLCSS) with a raised threshold limit of Rs 1 crore. Highlighting the need for effective schemes to support MSMEs in technological advancements, he proposed an increase in the limit under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to Rs 1 crore, considering the rising capital costs.

Addressing the transportation challenges faced by land-locked states, Bittu suggested amending the freight subsidy criteria to include MSMEs in Punjab. He pointed out that the cost of transporting goods to the nearest port is significantly higher for states like Punjab compared to coastal states, and that other land-locked states receive transport subsidies ranging from 50 to 90 percent.

In his push for economic reforms, the minister called for a reduction in GST on bicycles to 5 percent, aligning it with the rate for e-bicycles. He also urged the operationalisation of the Refrigeration Unit near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to enhance food exports

from Punjab.