Mortar shell explosion claims child’s life and injures others in Teesta River incident in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Hours after the Government of Sikkim had issued an advisory urging people not to pick up any explosives or ammunitions found in the Teesta basin and to inform the authorities on sighting of such devices, a child died in an explosion of mortar shell explosion in Jalpaiguri. Several others were injured in the incident.



The tragedy unfolded on Thursday at around 8pm in the Champadanga area of the Kranti block in Jalpaiguri district.

According to police sources, mortar shells were carried downstream in the Teesta River due to the Sikkim flash flood. A local resident spotted one such shell in the river and brought it home. He then tried to pry out the metal parts resulting in an explosion.

Sainoor Alam (7years) lost his life in the explosion. The injured include Latifa Khatun, Laku Alam (14 years ), Ruksana Parveen, Ramzan Ali (65 years), Gumer Ali (50 years) sustained serious injuries in the blast. Bikram Jeet Lama, DSP (Crime,) Jalpaiguri stated: “There has been an explosion. It is not yet clear how many mortars were there. The matter is currently under investigation. The army has been informed.”

Tabibur Rahman, a resident of Kranti Champadanga, recounted: “Some of us were collecting wood near the Teesta River when we came across a box in the water. We brought it home, and some people suggested that cutting the metal object inside the box could yield a substantial sum of money. I don’t know what happened afterward.”