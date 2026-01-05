Mortal remains of Jalandhar man killed in Ukraine war arrive home

Chandigarh: After more than a year of uncertainty, the mortal remains of 28-year-old Mandeep Kumar, who died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war, were brought to his native Goraya town in Jalandhar on Sunday. Mandeep was duped by travel agents who promised overseas employment but later forced him to join the Russian Army, his brother Jagdeep Kumar said. Mandeep was killed in a drone attack during the conflict, Jagdeep added.

The family learned about Mandeep’s death around two months ago after DNA samples provided to Russian authorities matched one of the unidentified bodies recovered from the war zone. “We were informed after the DNA report confirmed it was my brother,” Jagdeep said.

In his search for answers, Jagdeep travelled to Russia twice over the past year to trace Mandeep’s whereabouts. He said the mortal remains were received at the Delhi airport on Saturday before being taken to Goraya. Jagdeep also claimed that despite having a congenital defect in his left hand, Mandeep was compelled to join the Russian Army.