More than one lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath in four days

Dehradun: More than one lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath in four days since the shrine opened on May 2.

Of the famous four Himalayan shrines located in the Garhwal region, Kedarnath, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, draws the largest crowd of devotees every year.

According to an official release, 1,05,879 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan temple in just four days. It is another indication that the number of Char Dham pilgrims this season is going to break all previous records, it said here on Monday.

It shows the increasing interest of pilgrims in visiting Kedarnath because of the improved facilities created for them at the temple as well as on the way to it, the release said.

“Shri Kedarnath Dham is a major centre of Sanatan Dharma. It is also a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.