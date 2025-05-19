More than 350 insurgents nabbed in Manipur

Imphal/New Delhi: Security forces in Manipur have arrested more than 350 insurgents during intensified crackdown on extortion rackets that have taken an unusual turn, with groups mainly from the Valley now demanding money to resolve matrimonial disputes, along with traditional targets like property and “cuts” in government tenders, officials said on Sunday.

These insurgents were picked from mid-February this year after the imposition of President’s rule in the state. A clear instruction has been issued by the Governor’s administration to the general public to report any extortion attempts to the police or face legal consequences for aiding insurgents.

The officials said that investigations against the more than 350 people arrested in the crackdown indicate that insurgent groups, feeling the pressure from security forces post-President’s rule, are becoming more desperate for funds and more brazen in their methods.

The majority of insurgents have been nabbed from Imphal East, followed by Imphal West in the valley.

It’s just about money, and for that, they settle personal scores, family feuds and even matrimonial disputes.

Recently, a person codenamed ‘Tiger’ was picked up from Imphal East by Manipur police while he was busy settling a matrimonial dispute with family members of a bride and groom, the officials said. Later, he was identified as Laishram Ramesh Singh, belonging to the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF). During preliminary verification, he told the police that he joined the organisation in September 2024 and is presently working in its “finance section”.

The officials claimed that he confessed to being involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands and threats and by collecting money from government officials located in and around the Imphal area, besides collecting “cuts” from business houses who had been allotted various government tenders. Two mobile handsets and Rs 21,50,000 of extortion money were recovered from him.

The officials said the insurgent groups were continuously evolving and exploiting technology and one of the tactics involved obtaining SIM cards with false documentation from any northeastern state and using them to make Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls routed through Wi-Fi networks on WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.