More than 2,500 died in 5 yrs in human-elephant conflicts: Govt

New Delhi: Human-elephant conflicts resulted in 2,853 human deaths during the past five years, with the number of fatalities reaching a five-year high of 628 in 2023, according to government data.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said “elephants caused” 587 human deaths in 2019, 471 in 2020, 557 in 2021, 610 in 2022 and 628 in 2023.

The data revealed that Odisha recorded 624 such deaths during this period, followed by Jharkhand with 474, West Bengal with 436, Assam with 383, Chhattisgarh with 303, Tamil Nadu with 256, Karnataka with 160 and Kerala with 124.

The minister said the management of wildlife habitats was primarily the responsibility of state governments and Union Territory administrations and that the central government provided financial and technical support under the centrally sponsored Project Tiger and Elephant scheme for the protection of animals, their habitats and corridors, addressing human-animal conflict, and for the welfare of captive elephants. In June 2022, the environment ministry issued guidelines to states and Union Territories on managing human-wildlife conflicts, including damage

to crops.