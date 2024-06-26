More than 1.5L suffering due to flood in Assam

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday even as one more person died and more than 1.5 lakh people were still

reeling under the deluge across seven districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslide and storm rose to 41.

More than 1,53,900 people were hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup and Karimganj districts, the report said.

Karimganj is the worst hit with nearly 84,000 people suffering, followed by Cachar with more than 52,400 people affected and Darrang with over 6,500 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

Till Monday, over 1.7 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across seven districts

of the state. The administration has been operating 149 relief camps and relief distribution

centres in six districts, where 26,412 persons have taken shelter at present.

The authority has distributed 269.09 quintals of rice, 50.44 quintals of dal, 14.63 quintals of salt and 1,462.56 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 556 villages are under water and 1,547.35 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Chirang, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Golaghat, Hojai and Sonitpur.

At present, the Kushiyara river in Karimganj town is flowing above the danger mark, the ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 1,96,400 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.