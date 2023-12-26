‘More than 11.50L people have direct access to CM office through window’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his commitment to transforming the system over the past nine years and said that he has considered Anushasan (discipline) as the fundamental pillar of Sushasan (good governance). The basic mantra of good governance is that people can easily avail the benefits of government services at home.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing the officers and others present as the chief guest at the state level programme organised on Good Governance Day in Panchkula on Monday.

On this occasion, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and district administration officials from district headquarters virtually attended the event.

In homage to the distinguished figures, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on their birthdays, Khattar acknowledged that it was under the leadership of the former Prime Minister, Vajpayee, that the country witnessed progress from East to West and North to South.

The initiative of fostering connectivity had begun during his tenure, which is regarded as a model of good governance. Recognising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Good Governance Day' annually on his birthday in 2014. In alignment with this vision, he had initiated the CM Window as a manifestation of Good Governance Day, two months after assuming office in 2014. Presently, over 11.50 lakh individuals have gained direct access to government through the CM Window.

Khattar highlighted that the journey of good governance in Haryana commenced in 2014, resulting in the establishment of trust among the people in government and its services.

Adhering to the principles of good governance, the current Haryana government is facilitating convenient access to government services for citizens from the comfort of their homes.

In pursuit of transformative efforts aimed at reshaping the government system, ongoing initiatives are consistently working towards enhancing efficiency to ensure seamless availability of facilities and services to the general public.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a clear direction for good governance and stressed that it is also the responsibility of officers to ensure expeditious service delivery.