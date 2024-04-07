More stringent action will be taken against corrupt after June 4: Modi in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: While addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was his guarantee that after elections results are out on June 4, his government will intensify action against corruption.



“I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people who had to give money to get jobs,” he said.

Modi alleged that the Opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit.

“I am saying remove corruption; the Opposition is saying ‘save the corrupt.’ I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. After June 4 (when Lok

Sabha poll results will be announced), more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “The TMC, Left, and the Congress have formed the INDI Alliance to protect the corrupt.”

The Prime Minister also came down heavily on AICC president Mallikarjun

Kharge, without mentioning him by name, who recently objected to raising the issue of the abrogation of Article

370 by BJP leaders during poll campaigns in other states.

“The Congress president thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with other states. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? This reflects their divisive mindset. It was Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a Bengali,

who fought against Article 370 and gave his life for the cause,” said Modi.

Urging people to elect a strong and stable government, Modi said: “The stronger

the Central government, the stronger the trust of the world in Bharat.”

“I work 24x7 for 2047. The past 10 years of the NDA government were dedicated to easing the lives of marginalised communities. You supported me, and I decided to transform the landscape of India. What you have seen in the last 10 years is just a trailer,” he said.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people

that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

“The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali. Don’t you think Sandeshkhali culprits should get strong punishment?” he remarked.